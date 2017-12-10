Three people arrested in connection with seizure of large quantity of drugs in Cork and Kerry have been released on bail

Three people arrested in connection with a seizure of a large quantity of drugs in an operation in Cork and Kerry over the weekend have been released on bail.

Killarney gardaí, along with members of the Kerry Divisional and Cork City Drugs Units, searched a property in Barraduff on Friday evening as part of a joint-operation and seized cocaine to the value of €12,500.

Gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Drugs unit seized cannabis herb worth €140,000 in Kanturk on Friday evening.

Two men, in their 30s & 40s, and one woman in her 40s who is from the Killarney area were arrested and were taken to Mallow and Gurranabraher Garda Stations.

The three people have been released on bail and are due to appear before Mallow District Court this Tuesday charged in connection with the seizure.