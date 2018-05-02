Three Month Closure of A Major Route into Kerry – May 2nd, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

The N23 Castleisland to Farranfore road will close from May 24th to August 20th to allow for the construction of a new bridge. Jerry spoke to Jeremy Burke of Castleisland Chamber Alliance and to Dan Ahern of Farranfore Development Association.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR