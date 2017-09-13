Three Ministers to meet on future of Valentia Ferry

Three Ministers are to meet to discuss a possible cross departmental approach to securing the long-term future of Valentia Ferry.

The current ferry which is 50 years old has been operating in South Kerry for 21 years.

A new ferry will cost €2.8 million and Valentia Ferry manager Richard Foran says €1 million euro will be raised locally.

He says this year the service which operates every 10 minutes from March to October has carried 100,000 cars and 250,000 passengers.

According to Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill, correspondence from Junior Minister Brendan Griffin confirms that a meeting will take place between Culture Minister Heather Humphrey’s, Minister for Rural Development Michael Ring and Transport Minister Shane Ross.

No date has been announced for the meeting.

Mr Foran says the ferry is a vital part of tourism infrastructure.