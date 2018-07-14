Three men rescued after boat caught fire in Dingle Bay

Three men were rescued after their boat went on fire in Dingle Bay this afternoon.

Emergency services were notified of the blaze around 1pm.

Valentia Coast Guard says it appears that the twin engine vessel was on fire for at least an hour and a half.





A local boat came to the aid of the three men who had left their vessel and boarded an inflatable craft.

They were then met by the local lifeboat who brought them ashore to Dingle where they were met by an ambulance.

It’s not known if they were taken to University Hospital Kerry but it’s understood the burns they sustained were not serious.