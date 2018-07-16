Three Men Escape Boat Fire on Dingle Bay – July 15th, 2018

Valentia RNLI Lifeboat, local fishermen Donie Flaherty and Jimmy Flannery as well as Valentia Coast Guard responded to Saturday afternoon’s fire. Michelle Curran with Valentia RNLI and Jimmy Flannery spoke to Jerry.

