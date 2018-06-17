Three Kerry youth clubs competing in national X-HALE Youth Awards

Three Kerry youth clubs are competing in the national X-HALE Youth Awards in July.

It’s an initiative of the Irish Cancer Society that supports young people to tackle smoking in their communities, and to raise awareness about the dangers of smoking among their peers.

Ógras from Tralee, Castleisland KDYS, and Ardfert Youth Club are asking for support from their local communities for the competition.





People can log onto cancer.ie/xhale2018 and watch the short films; the one with the most views by the 4th of July will win the public vote.

The X-HALE Youth Awards national showcase event will take place in the Helix, Dublin on the 5th of July.