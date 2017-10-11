Three Kerry restaurants named in TripAdvisor top ten restaurants in Ireland

Three Kerry restaurants have been named in the top ten Irish restaurants by TripAdvisor.

The Chart House in Dingle made number three on the list, just behind Dublin’s Chapter One at number one and An Port Mór Restaurant in Westport at number two.

Geraldine and Michael Rosney’s Rozzers Restaurant at Killeen House, Aghadoe, Killarney is number seven on the list while Mike Casey’s The Lime Tree in Kenmare makes the list at number eight.

Jim and Carmel McCarthy of The Chart House in Dingle said they’re delighted with the win, paying tribute to their fellow Kerry restauranteurs on the list.

Carmel said it’s great news for Kerry: