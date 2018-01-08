Three Kerry projects selected for European Innovation Partnerships Initiative funding

Three Kerry innovation projects have been selected for funding.

It is part of an 11-million-euro announcement by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed under the European Innovation Partnerships Initiative (EIP).

The projects will deliver novel solutions to challenges facing the Irish agri-food sector and the rural economy.

In Kerry funding has been allocated to the Biodiversity Regeneration in a Dairying Environment Project, a sustainable agricultural plan for the MacGillycuddy Reeks and increasing sheep genetic gain through scientific data capture and analysis.