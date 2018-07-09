Three Kerry National Schools allocated money for new playgrounds

€143,212 has been allocated for playgrounds in Kerry.

Fybough National School will receive over €45,000 for the upgrade of their basketball court, as well as the purchase of a handball wall in the school hall.

Boheshill National School are to receive €50,000 to install a playground and astro-turf, while Ballyfinnane National School have been allocated €48,000 for the installation of a playground.





The announcement has been welcomed by Fine Gael Junior Minister Brendan Griffin and Senator Paul Coghlan, who say the funding will ensure children enjoy state-of-the-art facilities in Kerry.