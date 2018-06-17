Three Kerry musical societies claim national awards

Kerry-based musical societies have scooped three awards at a national awards ceremony.

The Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) held their annual awards ceremony at the INEC in Killarney last night.

Over 130 musical societies, throughout the whole of Ireland, are members of AIMS.





Best actress was awarded to Lily McMonagle for her portrayal of Charity in Killarney Musical Society’s production of “Sweet Charity”.

Des Hurley won the Best Stage Management category for “All Shook Up” performed by Tralee Youth Musical Society.

Best Visual Presentation went to Tralee Musical Society for their run of “Children of Eden”.