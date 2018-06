Three Kerry groups have been given funding under the Music Capital Scheme 2017/18.

Music Network has allocated a total of €224,000 in funding from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht to performing groups and individual musicians nationally.

Kerry Music Education Partnership and Tralee Pipes and Drums have both been given over €12,000, while Foilmore Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann has been allocated €1,700.