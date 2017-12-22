Three Kerry charities allocated around €30,000

Three Kerry animal welfare charities have been allocated almost €30,000.

It’s part of a national allocation of over €2.5 million by Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

Kerry SPCA will get €18,000, and €5,000 each is to go to KLAWS in Killarney and Animal Help Net Kerry.

Minister of State, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin is welcoming the allocations.

Minister Michael Creed is emphasising the importance of being responsible when considering giving pets as gifts at Christmas time, as the reality will be that many of these animals will be abandoned when the novelty wears off.