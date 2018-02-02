Three Kerry businesses in final of new accelerator programme

Three Kerry businesses have made it to the final of a new accelerator programme.

Bridge to MassChallenge Cork is the first MassChallenge partnership in Ireland – the programme began in Boston.

Twenty start-up companies are through to the next round of the competition being run by Cork County Council.

They’ll take part in a three-day boot camp in Cork this month, and the top ten will then advance to a week-long boot camp in Boston in April.

The Kerry winners are MyAccessHub, which is run by Gearoid Kearney and Miriam O’Sullivan and provides support to businesses to increase accessibility particularly to people with autism.

ViClarity has also been chosen; it’s run by Ogie Sheehy and provides a governance, risk, and compliance solution for the financial services and healthcare sectors.

Brosna native Martin O’Connell is also in the running with his Dublin based medical device company, Nasal Medical.