Three Kerry artists have been awarded bursaries by the Arts Council worth almost €23,000.

Composer Seán Ó’Dálaigh, photographer Samuel Cunnane and Con Horgan, who runs Fanzini Productions, a contemporary street art and circus company, are among 100 artists nationwide to benefit.

The Arts Council received 427 eligible applications for bursaries from artists across music, literature, circus, theatre, film and visual arts.