Three grants allocated to Kerry aquaculture companies

Three grants have been announced for seafood processing and aquaculture companies in Kerry.

It’s part of €5 million in funding allocated by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Operational Programme for the seafood sector.

The grants will support €13 million in capital investment, research and marketing for the industry.

A grant of over €104,000 has been allocated to TLS Group Merchant Limited for the development of an oyster farm.

Almost €14,000 of grant aid is being earmarked for the development of an oyster farm by Caragh Clams Limited and over €15,000 is being given to Patrick T O’Sullivan for an aquaculture flat bottom boat.