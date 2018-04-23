Three grants allocated to Kerry aquaculture companies

Three grants have been announced for seafood processing and aquaculture companies in Kerry.
It’s part of €5 million in funding allocated by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Operational Programme for the seafood sector.
The grants will support €13 million in capital investment, research and marketing for the industry.
A grant of over €104,000 has been allocated to TLS Group Merchant Limited for the development of an oyster farm.
Almost €14,000 of grant aid is being earmarked for the development of an oyster farm by Caragh Clams Limited and over €15,000 is being given to Patrick T O’Sullivan for an aquaculture flat bottom boat.