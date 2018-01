The total number of patients who waited on a trolley at University Hospital Kerry in 2017 has increased over three-fold compared to five years ago.

According to statistics released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 2,215 patients waited on trolleys at the Kerry hospital over the course of last year.

That is compared to 694 in 2013.

Nationally, last year almost 99,000 patients spent time on trolleys awaiting beds in hospitals.