Three deacons ordained in Kerry

Three Kerry men will take up their positions this week as permanent deacons having been ordained at the weekend.

Pat Coffey, Thady O’Connor and Denis Kelleher will be deacons for Killorglin, Kilcummin and St. John’s Tralee.

The newly-appointed deacons have been studying theology and scripture for the past four years, they will support priests and community members through liturgy, sacred scripture and through charity.

They will also help vulnerable members of society, coordinate local church responses, preach at Mass, officiate at funerals and burials and assist the Bishop and priest for sacraments and services.