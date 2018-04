Three consignments of fodder have arrived in Kerry this morning to help farmers struggling in the current fodder crisis.

Recent weather, along with poor growing conditions, has meant animals are indoors longer than expected, requiring more feed.

The IFA says silage and hay are available at Kerry Group in Castleisland, Brownes store in Castleisland and at the Kerry Group store in Rathmore.

Additional fodder is expected in the coming days.