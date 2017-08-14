Three Circuit Court appeals lodged on Kenmare casual trading byelaws

Three separate appeals have been lodged to the Circuit Court to byelaws approved for casual trading in Kenmare.

The issue has been a long-running dispute in the south Kerry town between business people, traders and Kerry County Council.

The casual trading byelaws, proposed by Kerry County Council, were approved by Judge James O’Connor following three days of special sittings at Killarney District Court.

The market rights in Kenmare date back to the times of the Shelbourne and Lansdowne estates in the 1700s and 1800s, are protected under the letters patent originally granted by the British monarchy and allow trading for six days of the week.

Until now, trading in the town has been unregulated and this has led to an ongoing dispute between traders and some business people.

Under the byelaws traders would move from the Square to 29 designated bays along Park Lane and East Park Lane and the development would cost Kerry County Council €95,000.

The byelaws have now been appealed by Kenmare Chamber of Commerce, local businessman John R McCarthy and Premier Munster Market Company Limited, which includes up to 40 traders.

The case will be listed in the next call over at Tralee Circuit Court in September to be allocated dates to hear the appeal which will last several days.