Three appeals to Draft Casual Trading Bye-Laws for Kenmare

Three appeals have been made to the Draft Casual Trading Bye-Laws for Kenmare.

The proposals are an attempt to regulate the town’s market, which has been described as chaotic over the past few years.

There’s still no indication of when bye-laws will be put in place.

Kerry County Council has published the Draft Casual Trading Bye-Laws for Kenmare, with the period for submissions ending this Friday (10th of February).

The 21-day period for appeals to the District Court ends on the 3rd of March, and to date three notices of appeals have been made, and the council is seeking to have them heard as soon as possible.

In response to calls from Independent Councillors Dan McCarthy and Johnny Healy-Rae, the local authority says it’s not possible to put a time line on when the bye-laws will be adopted.

The bye-laws propose moving the casual trading area in Kenmare to 29 bays on either side of the Fair Green in the Square, and introducing traffic calming measures and bus parking in the Square.

They also propose to allow traders operate six days a week.