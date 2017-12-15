Thousands of people leave Kerry on their daily commute to work or study.

According to Census 2016 figures released by the Central Statistics Office, 147,707 people reside in Kerry during night-time hours, an increase of nearly five thousand on the day-time figure.

During the day, the average population of Kerry is 142,971, representing a decrease of over 4,736 on the night-time population.

The figure makes no differentiation between the number of people leaving or coming into the county for work or study.

However, they show rural areas suffer on a daily basis as people travel towards urban centres.

Of those who stay in the county, the towns of Tralee, Killarney and Dingle, and the villages of Sneem and Causeway, attract the greatest percentage increase in population for educational and employment-related reasons.

In total, 20 of the 31 local authorities across the country have fewer people present during the day compared with the night-time.