Thousands of people expected at South Kerry Ploughing Championships

Thousands of people are expected to attend the South Kerry Ploughing Championships in mid-Kerry today.

The event, now in its fourth year, takes place at Fleming’s Farm in Grenagh, Fossa, Killarney.

Among the attractions on the day will be the National Rally of the Irish Vintage Society, the Irish Tractor Pulling Championships, dog show, food stalls, ploughing demonstrations and shearing competitons.

Over €60,000 has been raised by the organisers of the event, Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage Club, and this year the Kerry branch of the Irish Kidney Association, Down Syndrome Kerry, the Irish Pilgrimage Trust and the Kerry-Cork Health Link Bus will benefit.