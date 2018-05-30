Thousands of people to descend on Listowel Writers’ Week

Thousands of people will descend on Listowel over the coming days for the 48th annual Writers’ Week Literary Festival.

The event was founded in 1970 in the birthplace of many of Ireland’s most prominent writers including John B. Keane, Bryan McMahon, Brendan Kennelly and George Fitzmaurice.

From today until Sunday, workshops, talks, discussions, walks and more will be held for all ages.





This year’s festival will be officially opened by poet Nuala Ní Dhomhnaill.

Edna O’Brien will be presented with the John B. Keane Lifetime Achievement Award and the Irish Novel of the Year sponsored by Kerry Group will also be revealed.

Download the programme at: http://writersweek.ie/ww2017/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Programme-2018.pdf