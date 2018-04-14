Thousands participating in #CountyCleanUp across Kerry

The 2018 Kerry County Clean-Up is in full swing this lunchtime.

Almost 6,000 volunteers are participating in this, the County Clean-Up’s 7th year.

The initiative between KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council has seen thousands of bags, gloves and litter pickers distributed to volunteers and groups across Kerry.

Tonnes of litter has already been removed from roadsides, towns and villages in what is expected to be the clean-up’s biggest year to date.

Kerry County Council is asking motorists to slow down and drive with care across the county today as there will be many volunteers on the county’s roads.

Volunteers are invited to tweet pictures of their efforts using the hashtag #countycleanup.