Thousands of Kerry swimmers take part in Christmas Day swims

Thousands of brave adults and children will be taking to the waters around Kerry for traditional Christmas Day Swims.

Events kicked off at 10.30 in Camp.

At 11am swimmers will take the plunge at Cnuicin Pier in Portmagee, Dundag Beach, Muckross, Killarney and in Cromane.

At midday events kick off in Fenit, Cuas Crom, Caherciveen and Castlecove, Ballyheigue and Ballydavid.

A half hour later the action takes place at Ballybunion, Castlegregory, Been Bawn Beach and Banna.

Ballinskelligs Beach will see swimmers take to the water at 12.45.

In Inch, the annual dip will take place at 12.30; to date the event, like others, has raised thousands of euro for charity.

Joanne Long from Keel who is one of the organisers of the swim explains what deserving cause will benefit this year: