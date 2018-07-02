Thousands in Kerry left without water following rupture on major pipeline

Thousands of people in the county have been left without water following a rupture on one of the main pipelines serving Kerry.

Last evening, a pipeline running from Lough Guittane to Tralee burst near Park Road in Killarney causing major flooding in that area of the town.

This main water burst has been repaired and supply has been restored to residents in Killarney.

However, the rupture has left up to 6,000 people in the county without water.

Margaret Attridge of Irish Water explains how the ruptured pipeline has had so much impact in Kerry.

She outlines the areas it serves.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/att1.mp3

Irish Water is trying to establish what caused the rupture and investigations are underway.





Margaret Attridge outlines Irish Water’s response to people currently without water.