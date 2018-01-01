Thousands gather to welcome 2018

Thousands gathered across the county last night to welcome in the New Year.

Tralee hosted a fireworks display on Denny Street last night.

Fireworks were also held in Dingle where thousands took to the street to follow the Dingle Fife and Drum Band’s march before midnight.

A midnight festival took place in Annascaul while Portmagee hosted its unique tradition, ‘The Old New Year’, in which one person is dressed as the Old Year.

He becomes increasingly decrepit until on the stroke of midnight a shot rings out and he disappears.

A person depicting the New Year then appears and takes over the parade.

Meanwhile Radio Kerry’s Sean Hurley was in Killarney to capture the atmosphere there.