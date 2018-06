Tens of thousands of motorbike enthusiasts will descend on Killarney over this bank holiday weekend.

Ireland BikeFest, now in its 12th year, will see a bike village erected at the Gleneagle Hotel.

The event is marking 115 years of Harley Davidson.





Over the coming days there will be a custom bike show, guided ride outs along the Wild Atlantic Way and a parade through Killarney town.