Thousands continue to experience water outages in Kerry as a result of a burst pipe in Killarney last evening.

Irish Water says its staff and Kerry County Council are continuing to restore a full water supply to customers in the town and surrounding areas.

Last evening, a major pipeline in the county, running from Lough Guittane to Tralee, burst near Park Road in Killarney causing major flooding in that area of the town.





Repair crews worked through the night to successfully repair the burst main. Repair works was complicated by an airlock in the network which is impacting flows to reservoirs at this time.

Additional crews are working to locate the airlock and any other potential restrictions on the network.

At present, customers on the east side of Killarney as well as those living in the greater Farranfore, Fires, Cordal, Ballymacelligott and Ballyfinnane may be experiencing water outages.

Alternative water supplies are being brought into these areas.

Irish Water says it’ll provide updates on the location of these water supply points as soon as they are available.