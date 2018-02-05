Thousands of child pornography images seized by gardai during 31 searches including one Kerry premises

Gardai have seized tens of thousands of child pornography images over the past few days.

Searches began last Saturday and continued today in homes in counties Kerry, Limerick, Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, and Waterford.

31 searches in total have been carried out as part of Operation Ketch which targets people suspected of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Tens of thousands of images have been seized in 12 counties – mainly in Leinster and Munster.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll says nobody has been arrested yet but he expects that to change.

Gardai say the suspects involved in this time of crime are mainly men who has some level of IT skills.

Det Supt Declan Daly says they are also usually holding down a job.

Gardai have also appealed to people not to engage in vigilante behaviour to catch any suspects – but to leave it to the professionals