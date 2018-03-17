Thousands attending St Patrick’s Day parades around the Kingdom today

10-11am

Milltown’s St Patrick’s Day parade has just begun, and Knocknagree’s first ever parade will be held after 10 am mass.

The parade in Baile an Fheirteáraigh will leave the comharchumann car park at 10:15, while Ballyduff’s St Patricks Day parade will begin after 11 O’Clock Mass, as will Ballingskelligs’ parade.

11-12pm

Tralee’s parade begins at 11:45 starting from The Rose Hotel, with those involved asked to assemble beforehand; it’ll make its way down Boherbee and the Mall before ending at Shaws.

Businessman Dan Horan has been named as Grand Marshal for the Tralee St Patrick’s Day Parade—and he told Joe McGill what St Patrick’s Day means to him.

12-1pm

Sneem’s celebrations kick off at 12 and there’s also a noon start for the Castlemaine parade starting at Flynn’s yard, with assembly beforehand.

Starting at 12.15pm is Tarbert’s parade, and Liz Burke of the organising committee says there’s a great parade planned.

The parade in Glenbeigh begins at 12.30 from the GAA grounds, and Dingle’s second parade will also start at 12.30 from Ashmount Terrace.

Listowel’s parade begins at 12:50 from the Community Centre, Bridge Road with a concert beforehand at 12 in the Square.

1-2pm

The Castleisland parade begins at the Castleisland Mart at 1pm, travelling through Main Street and finishing at the Mart again.

Also starting at 1 is Killorglin’s parade from the Bridge but those involved are asked to assemble from 12.30pm.

Erwin Kingston, a member of the organising committee, says the town is preparing for a fantastic parade.

2-3pm

Killarney’s parade starts at 2pm from Mission Road, making its way through East Avenue Road, College Street, Plunkett Street, Main Street, New Street and Finishing at Beech Road Car Park.

Grand Marshall of the Killarney Parade is Yvonne Quill, and she spoke to Joe McGill about receiving the honour.

3-4pm

Cahersiveen’s parade starts at 3:30PM from Fertha Drive with assembly beforehand, and Sean O’Laoghaire says the parade will do something a little different.

Stay tuned to Radio Kerry news for details on all the upcoming parades.