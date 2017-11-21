Up to a thousand Kerry teens attend Road Safety Roadshow in Killarney

Almost a thousand teenagers from schools all over Kerry attended the Axa Road Safety Road Show at the INEC in Killarney earlier today.

The event was attended mostly by Transition Year and fifth year students, the idea being to warn them of the dangers of speeding and reckless driving, before they learn how to drive.

Presentations were given by Gardaí, fire crew, medical staff from a hospital emergency department, and relatives of people killed on Kerry’s roads.

Anne Tydings from Lisselton was one of the guest speakers; she lost her son Padraig in a car crash 13 years ago today.

Mrs Tydings told the teenagers, that the pain of losing a child in these circumstances, never goes away: