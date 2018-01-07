Thomas (Tom) O’Donnell, Ballycullane, Inch, Annascaul.

Remains to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Inch, on Tuesday morning (9/1/2018) for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Inch Cemetery.
Daniel O’ Mahony, Rockfield, Kilcummin, Killarney & formerly of Camp, Castleisland.
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm - 6.30pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's...
