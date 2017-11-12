Thomas (Tom) O’ Donoghue, “Maywood”, Mill Road, Killarney & late of Marino & Ratheny, Dublin

Reposing at his family home, “Maywood”, Mill Road, Killarney Monday evening from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Tuesday morning at 10am for Requiem Mass at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Donabate Cemetery, Dublin on Wednesday. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
