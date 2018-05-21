Thomas ‘Tom’ Mc Carthy, Ardshanavooley, Killarney & late of Coolcorcoran, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killanrey tomorrow Tuesday (May 22nd) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Kerry Stars, Special Olympics.
Latest News
Maes Best Of Kerry Riders On Stage 2 Of Ras Tailteann
Richard Maes was best of the Kerry riders on stage 2 of Ras Tailteann. He finished in 13th, on the same time as stage winner...
Ireland’s New Citizens – May 21st, 2018
Raymond Murray is the assistant principal in the Department of Justice on the first large scale citizenship ceremonies to be held outside of Dublin...
Tánaiste on Friday’s Referendum – May 21st, 2018
Tánaiste Simon Coveney spoke to Jerry about his position on Friday’s referendum. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/tanaiste.mp3
That Wedding in Windsor – May 21st, 2018
Mags Horgan Healy of Finesse Bridal Wear in Listowel and Anne Marie Drummey who lives in Windsor gave their verdict. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/wedding1.mp3
Expressions of interest received for future development of Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank
The state body, responsible for the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank, is evaluating expressions of interest regarding future industrial development on the site. The 390 hectare landbank is...
Latest Sports
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday 23rd May 2018 Denny Premier A 7-30 Fenit Samphires v Dingle Bay Rovers, Venue Mounthawk Park All weather Pitch. Denny...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Beaufort (Men's Branch) 18th May – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Winner: Denis O’Mahony (14) 31 pts Congratulations to the...