Thomas ‘Tom’ Mc Carthy, Ardshanavooley, Killarney & late of Coolcorcoran, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killanrey tomorrow Tuesday (May 22nd) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Kerry Stars, Special Olympics.