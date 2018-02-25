Thomas (Tom) Hannon, 9 Willow Brook, Clieveragh, Listowel & late of London and Lyreacrompane

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home Derry Listowel tomorrow Monday from 6:30pm to 8pm. Removal Tuesday morning at 11:30am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church Listowel. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel

