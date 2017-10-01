reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel o Monday from 5.30 to 8pm. Requiem mass in Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure o Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to Bru Columbanus, Wilton, Cork.
Kilcummin Too Good For Listry In O’Donoghue Cup
Kilcummin overpowered Listry in the first round of the Aquila Club O'Donoghue Cup East Kerry Championship this afternoon. Aine Ni Shuilleabháin reports:
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week.
Thomas ‘Tom’ Flavin, Trien, Kilmorna, Listowel
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides.
Evening Sports Update
Soccer Everton's problems continue to mount in the league. They've lost 1-nil at home to Burnley, with Irish international Jeff Hendrick getting the only goal of...
