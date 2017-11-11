Thomas (Tom) Dineen, Snr., Ballinvoher, Ardfert

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue tomorrow Sunday from 5pm to 7pm with removal To the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Kilmoyley. Family flowers only – donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry or Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.