Thomas (Tom) Dineen, Snr., Ballinvoher, Ardfert

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue tomorrow Sunday from 5pm to 7pm with removal To the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Kilmoyley. Family flowers only – donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry or Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.
Latest News
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches, starting with the Munster Youths Cup
1 Day To Go To Banna Beach Resort Kerry Winter Rally
There’s a 9.20 start tomorrow for the Banna Beach Resort Kerry Winter Rally. The event consists of 6 stages out North Kerry way Sean Moriarty previews...
Men’s National League Loss For Scotts Lakers Killarney
Scotts Lakers Killarney have gone down to Ballincollig in the Men’s National League. They lost 98-75.
Saturday Afternoon Basketball Results
Lee Strand Juveniles U18 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC 29 St Josephs 74 U16 DIV 2 BOYS: Kenmare Kestrels 38 Glenbeigh Falcons 44 U16 DIV 3...
Tralee Taxi Association unhappy with new taxi space designations in town centre
Tralee Taxi Association says its unhappy with new taxi space designations in Tralee Town Centre. Following a vote yesterday at County Buildings to pedestrianize...
Latest Sports
