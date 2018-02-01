Thomas ‘Thos’ Murphy, Lower Meeng, Rockchapel and formerly of Cordal

reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel on Thursday evening from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.
Latest News
Catherine Harnett née Mc Evoy, Inch West, Listowel.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday (Feb 2nd) from 5pm to 6pm. Followed by removal to St. Theresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem...
Kerry Minus Patrick Kelly For League Clash With Carlow
Kerry will be without Patrick Kelly for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League Division 2A clash with Carlow. The Clarecastle man has a hamstring injury sustained in...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Teenage out half Matthieu Jalibert has been named in the French team to play Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday. The 19-year-old will make...
Managing Consultant appointed to oversee restructuring of Tralee Chamber Alliance
Tralee Chamber Alliance has appointed a Managing Consultant to oversee its restructuring. This follows the departure of CEO Kieran Ruttledge, who's returned to his role...
Gaeilscoil Faithleann Killarney’s Family fun bingo afternoon this Sunday at the Gleneagle Hotel
Gaeilscoil Faithleann Killarney’s Family fun bingo afternoon takes place from 3pm to 5pm this Sunday February 4th in the Mangerton Suite at the Gleneagle...
Latest Sports
Kerry Minus Patrick Kelly For League Clash With Carlow
Kerry will be without Patrick Kelly for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League Division 2A clash with Carlow. The Clarecastle man has a hamstring injury sustained in...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Teenage out half Matthieu Jalibert has been named in the French team to play Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday. The 19-year-old will make...
Community Games Weekend Preview
This weekends action sees Girls U10 Indoor Soccer in Duagh on Saturday and Swimming in Tralee Sports Complex on Sunday. Reporting, Nelius Collins…………………