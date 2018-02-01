Thomas ‘Thos’ Murphy, Lower Meeng, Rockchapel and formerly of Cordal

reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel on Thursday evening from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

