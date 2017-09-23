Thomas (Sonny) Hassett, Kilferagh, Kilkee, Co. Clare

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing Sunday evening in St. Senan’s Church Kilkee, Co. Clare from 5pm – with prayers at 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday morning at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Kilferagh, Kilkee Cemetery

