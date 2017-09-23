Reposing Sunday evening in St. Senan’s Church Kilkee, Co. Clare from 5pm – with prayers at 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday morning at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Kilferagh, Kilkee Cemetery
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Kathleen O’ Sullivan née Fleming, Knockataggle, Kilcummin, Killarney
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney Sunday evening from 6:15pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm on Sunday evening To Our Lady...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O’Leary and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Thomas (Sonny) Hassett, Kilferagh, Kilkee, Co. Clare
Reposing Sunday evening in St. Senan's Church Kilkee, Co. Clare from 5pm - with prayers at 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday...
Kerry TD calls on Theresa May to provide ‘practical and pragmatic’ solutions to Brexit
A Kerry TD has said he'd 'hoped to see more practical and pragmatic solutions from the British side by now' in relation to the...
Latest Sports
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O’Leary and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
County Minor Hurling Semi-Finals Fixed For Next Weekend
The Keanes Supervalu Killorglin County Minor Hurling Championship semi-finals are to go ahead as a double bill in Tralee's Austin Stack Park on Saturday...