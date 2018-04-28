Thomas O’ Connor, Chapel Road, Milltown

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Sunday evening from 4:30pm to 7pm. Followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only please – donations if desired to The Fuschia Ward on St. Columbanus,Killarney

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR