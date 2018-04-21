Thomas O’ Brien, Maple Drive, Killarney and late of Ardshanavooley, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney

