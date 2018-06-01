Thomas Hussey, Spa Road & formerly of Kevin Barry’s Villas & Mary St., Tralee.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem mass will take place at Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church on Monday at 11am. Funeral Immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit c/o University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
In Business – May 31st, 2018
Admin -
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Gearoid Kearney of MyAccessHub about the Tralee-based start-up being named Best Social/Sustainable Start-up in Ireland. He also spoke...
Tralee start-up scoops national award
A Tralee-based start-up has been named the Best Social/Sustainable Start-up in Ireland. myAccessHub won at the National Start-up Awards, a programme for early stage businesses...
New science lab officially opened at KCFE Tralee
A new science laboratory has been officially launched at Kerry College of Further Education in Tralee. Chair of Kerry ETB Board Cllr Jim Finucane cut...
Vacant State and HSE-controlled sites identified in Kerry
Nine State-controlled sites and nine HSE controlled sites in Kerry have been identified as vacant. According to research published in today’s Irish Times, over 300...
Killarney Victorious As They Host Clubs of Kerry Road Race
Killarney Cycling Club hosted the latest round of the Road Race League. Pádraig Harnett reports…
Latest Sports
Killarney Victorious As They Host Clubs of Kerry Road Race
Killarney Cycling Club hosted the latest round of the Road Race League. Pádraig Harnett reports…
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Shane Long is doubt for the Republic of Ireland's International Friendly against the U-S-A at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow. The Southampton striker sat out training...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Big weekend in Kerry Schoolboys and girls soccer, Pádraig Harnett has the details… Just one fixture in the Kerry District League this evening; John O'Regan reports Thursday evening...