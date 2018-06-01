Thomas Hussey, Spa Road & formerly of Kevin Barry’s Villas & Mary St., Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at his residence on Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm.  Requiem mass will take place at Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church on Monday at 11am.  Funeral Immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery.  Family flowers only donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit c/o University Hospital Kerry.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR