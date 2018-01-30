Thomas Herlihy, Lower Sunnyhill, Killarney and late of Tiernaboul, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.
Latest News
Gardaí confirm that woman killed in Cork crash was from West Kerry
Gardaí have confirmed that a young woman who was killed in a crash in Cork this morning was from West Kerry. The 29-year-old woman was...
TUI members in Kerry to take part in national lunchtime protest this week
Members of the Teachers' Union of Ireland in Kerry will be holding a lunchtime protest this week. The action is being taken because of what...
Kerry for Choice welcomes 8th Amendment referendum
Kerry for Choice has welcomed the Government's announcement that a referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment will be held before the end of May. The...
Ballybunion Euromillions winner comes forward
The lucky person who bought the winning Euromillions ticket in Ballybunion last week has come forward. Two players in Ireland won €500,000 each in last...
Evening Sports Update
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola accepts they may need to be patient with new signing Aymeric Laporte while he adapts to the English game. They've...
Latest Sports
IT Tralee Through To Sigerson Cup 1/4 Final
IT Tralee are through to the Sigerson Cup quarter-final after a 3-point win over Queen’s University earlier today. David Clifford and Cork’s Colm O’Driscoll topped...
Paul Murphy Says Earlier League Start Not A Distraction To Kingdom
Kerry’s Paul Murphy says the earlier start to the league won’t adversely affect his side. The Rathmore man was speaking after the Kingdom’s opening round...