Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory this evening (May 15th) from 7pm to 9.30pm. Removal at 9.30pm to St. Mary’s Church Castlegregory. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by creamtion afterwards in the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy Cork at 5pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.
Latest News
Morning Sports Update
CRICKET The Irish Cricket team will look to continue their come back on the final day of the inaugural test match against Pakistan. After a...
Robert Mc Evoy, Balloonagh Est, Tralee & formerly of Hawley Park, Tralee.
Reposing at Mc Elligott's Funeral Home Tralee this evening (Tues May 15th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Parish Church...
Bridie O’Reilly née Keane, Lixnaw Village.
Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff this evening (Tuesday 15th May) from 6pm to 9pm. Arriving from her residence to St. Michael's Church Lixnaw...
James ‘Jamesie Jim’ Fitzgerald, Goulane Beg, Lispole.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home Dingle tomorrow Wednesday (May 16th) from 4pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Lispole Church. Requiem mass on Thursday...
Thomas Griffin, Strand St., Castlegregory.
Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory this evening (May 15th) from 7pm to 9.30pm. Removal at 9.30pm to St. Mary's Church Castlegregory. Requiem mass...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
CRICKET The Irish Cricket team will look to continue their come back on the final day of the inaugural test match against Pakistan. After a...
Local Tuesday GAA Results & Fixtures
The Rose Hotel U/14 County League Div 1 Austin Stacks 13-12 Abbeydorney 1-2 The Rose Hotel U/14 County League Div 4 Scartaglin 6-8 Miltown/Listry 2-5 The Rose Hotel U/16...
Monday Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Leinster and Munster both have injury worries ahead of this Saturday's Pro 14 semi final at the RDS. Robbie Henshaw is out for Leinster...