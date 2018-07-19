Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle tomorrow Friday (July 20th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 8.30pm to Lispole Church. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery. No flowers please donations if desired to West Kerry Community Hospital.
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLF Rory McIlroy has had a solid start to the Open Championship at Carnoustie. The Ulsterman has pared his first hole. Kevin Kisner sits on top of...
Thomas Griffin, Doonties, Lispole.
Man dies in farm accident in North Kerry
An elderly man has died following a farm accident in North Kerry. It's understood the accident happened at the man's home in Listowel this morning. Gardaí...
Hopes cuts to working hours at Liebherr will be short-term
It's hoped cuts to working hours at Liebherr in Killarney will be short-term. That's according to Killarney MD Cllr John Joe Culloty, who was speaking...
Kerry County Council to purchase 26 turnkey houses
Kerry County Council has bought 13 turnkey houses in Milltown and has approval for another 13 in Lispole and Killorglin. The turnkeys, which are liveable...
Results From Round Three Of Gneeveguilla Road League
Tom O'Donoghue has the results from the third round of the Gneeveguilla Road League in Athletics.
Round 5 Of Time Trial League Preview
40 cyclists will take to the roads around Castleisland tonight for the latest round of the Time Trial League. Looking ahead is Padraig Harnett.