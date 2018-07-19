Thomas Griffin, Doonties, Lispole.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle tomorrow Friday (July 20th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 8.30pm to Lispole Church.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery.  No flowers please donations if desired to West Kerry Community Hospital.

