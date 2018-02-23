Thomas F Meagher Foundation exhibition on Irish Flag to open today

The first ever permanent exhibition on the Irish Flag has been officially opened in Dublin today.

It’s been installed by the Thomas F Meagher Foundation, which was co-founded by Reverend Michael Cavanagh and Senator Mark Daly of Kenmare.

The foundation seeks to promote pride and respect in the Irish flag, and to better understand its importance in promoting peace and inclusion on the island.

The exhibition took place at the GPO Witness History Visitor Centre in Dublin to commemorate the 170th anniversary of the first public flying of the Irish tricolour.