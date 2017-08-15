Thomas ‘Evan’ Moriarty, Farran William, Ardfert

Reposing at Cul Mhuire Pastoral Centre, Ardfert on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to The New Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations if desired to University Hospital Kerry. House Private Please. Enquiries to Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.