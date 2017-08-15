Reposing at Cul Mhuire Pastoral Centre, Ardfert on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to The New Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations if desired to University Hospital Kerry. House Private Please. Enquiries to Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.
Thomas ‘Evan’ Moriarty, Farran William, Ardfert
Irish Warriors Lose Final Group Game In AFL International Cup
The Irish Warriors have lost their final group game in the International Cup in Melbourne. They went down to New Zealand, having conceded a goal...
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ O’Shea, Coolmagort, Beaufort, Monastery Gardens, Killarney and formerly of Shanacashel, Glencar
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 5 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary's Cathedral on Thursday at 10.30am....
Evening Sports Update
Hurling Waterford's players, management and fans face an anxious wait for the Referee's report from Sundays All Ireland semi final. During the game Austin Gleeson appeared...
John Evans Expects Keegan-Donaghy Match-Up On Sunday
Former inter-county manager John Evans says he expects Lee Keegan to mark Kieran Donaghy this Sunday. The Killorglin man, who encountered Mayo during his time...
