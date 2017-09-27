Thomas Diggins, Ballinascreena, Causeway.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Thursday from 6pm to 8pm to St John’s Church Causeway.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Causeway.

