Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Thursday from 6pm to 8pm to St John’s Church Causeway. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Causeway.
Strike continues at Kerry Group plant in Listowel
A strike over pay continues at Kerry Group's plant in Listowel this afternoon. The first of four planned 24 hour strikes began at 10 o'clock last...
Dairymaster CEO says local support for employment projects is necessary to secure government funding
The CEO of Dairymaster says Government funding for large employment projects will not be forthcoming without local support. Edmond Harty was speaking following the decision...
Kerry PNA expresses concerns at high suicide rate in Kerry
The Kerry Psychiatric Nurses Association has expressed concerns, saying the suicide rate in Kerry remains high. The county has a three-year moving average rate of...
Thomas Diggins, Ballinascreena, Causeway.
Thomas ‘Tom’ Harris, Dean’s Place, Tralee.
Reposing at Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (Sept 28th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Parish Church, Tralee. ...
Kerry Schoolboys Soccer Midweek Update
This weekend in Kerry Schoolboys soccer it's even age fixtures. Previewing, Padraig Harnett..............
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Diarmuid O'Sullivan has ruled himself out of the running to become the next Cork Senior Hurling manager. Having been a selector in the...
County Minor Hurling Championship Injury Update
The Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling Championship Semi-Finals take place on Saturday next. There is a double-header at the Austin Stack Park, where Crotta O'...