Thomas D. Moran, Greenville, Listowel, Westport and Galway

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Friday from 3pm to 5pm with removal at 5pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Listowel.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR